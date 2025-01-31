Knockout playoffs round draw in the UEFA Champions League

NYON, Switzerland — Draw made Friday for the knockout playoffs round in the UEFA Champions League:

First leg

Feb 11-12

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Atalanta (Italy)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Brest and Real Madrid at Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, France, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

Juventus (Italy) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Brest (France) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Monaco (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Second leg

Feb 18-19

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium) – winner will play Lille or Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) — winner will play Lille or Aston Villa

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England) — winner will play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Celtic (Scotland) — winner will play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Juventus (Italy) — winner will play Arsenal or Inter Milan

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands) — winner will play Arsenal or Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Brest (France) — winner will play Liverpool or Barcelona

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Monaco (France) — winner will play Liverpool or Barcelona