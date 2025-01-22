Feyenoord fans banned from Lille Champions League match by French authorities due to violence fears

PARIS — Feyenoord supporters have been banned by French authorities from travelling to Lille for next week’s final Champions League group game between the two clubs.

In an order published on Wednesday, France’s interior ministry said there was a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between supporters of the two teams.

Lille hosts Feyenoord on Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The French authorities said Feyenoord's travels are often marred by “public order disturbances due to the violent behaviour of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team”, and cited several examples of fan violence.

Justifying its decision, the ministry added that 3,600 fans — 500 of whom were identified as being dangerous — had planned to travel to Lille, although only 2,600 seats had been allocated to Feyenoord.

“Of the 1,000 supporters who have nevertheless planned to travel without a stadium admission ticket, it is feared that some will try to force their way into the stadium,” it said.

There were violent clashes in France between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before the return leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal in May 2022.

Feyenoord's fans chant slogans before the start of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Salzburg, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Patrick Post

One video showed a Marseille supporter apparently unconscious on the ground as he was helped by fellow fans, another showed two groups charging at each other shortly before kickoff just outside the stadium.

Around 400 Feyenoord hooligans were present around the city’s seaport and there were also clashes the night before the game and after the match.

There were also violent clashes in Lille city center when the club played Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in the Europa League in 2010.

