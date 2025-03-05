SportsSoccer

Inter Milan moves closer to Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win at Feyenoord

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring during the Champions...

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Inter Milan in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Inter Milan took a big step toward the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win at Feyenoord on Wednesday.

The 2023 finalist has a big advantage after the first leg thanks to goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez in Rotterdam.

Martinez's second-half strike saw him become Inter's joint record scorer in European club soccer's most prestigious competition with 18 goals, according to UEFA.

The Argentina international fired high into the corner of the net in the 50th minute to equal the record of Brazil great Adriano. Thuram had given Inter the lead in the 38th.

The win could have been even more emphatic, but Piotr Zielinski's penalty in the 65th was saved by Timon Wellenreuther.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

