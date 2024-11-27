SportsSoccer

Red Star's on-loan forward Silas scores against his parent club Stuttgart in Champions League

Red Star's Silas, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first...

Red Star's Silas, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Stuttgart at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Darko Vojinovic

By The Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia — Playing against his parent club Stuttgart in the Champions League, on-loan Red Star Belgrade forward Silas had just a low-key celebration for the goal he scored Wednesday.

Silas played five years at Stuttgart before being loaned out to spend this season with the Serbian champion — a deal that went through after the Champions League fixtures were drawn and both parties to the loan were set to meet in the fifth of eight rounds.

Red Star trailed 1-0 in the 12th minute when the Congo international ran through to shoot from the edge of the Stuttgart penalty area.

Silas held up both hands in a gesture of apology to fans of his longtime former team.

It was the platform for Red Star to deliver its best performance in the Champions League after four straight losses. The 1991 European Cup winner led 4-1 midway through the second half.

The 26-year-old Silas made headlines in 2021 when he was revealed to be one year older than registered and playing under a false family name. His former agent was blamed for the visa issue after the player arrived in Europe as a teenager.

