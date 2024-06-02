Rookie Abada scores twice to lead Charlotte to 3-2 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA — Rookie Liel Abada scored two goals to lead Charlotte to a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday.

Atlanta United (4-8-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute on a goal by Thiago Almada, who found the net for a fourth time this season on a left-footed shot from the center of the box.

Charlotte (7-6-4) pulled even five minutes later on an own goal by Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams.

Charlotte took a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute when Abada, a 22-year-old forward, used an assist from Kerwin Vargas — his first — to score.

Abada gave Charlotte a two-goal lead in the 68th minute, using passes from Brandt Bronico and defender Jere Uronen. Abada's first career brace gives him three goals on the season. It was the second assist for Uronen and the first for Bronico.

Xande Silva found the net in the 79th minute to get Atlanta United within a goal. Silva scored for the first time this season off Ajani Fortune's first assist.

Kristijan Kahlina saved two shots for Charlotte. Kahlina had a club-record streak of five straight clean sheets before yielding three in a loss to the New York Red Bulls last time out.

Rookie Josh Cohen had two saves in his first start and second appearance for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United snapped a nine-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over Eastern Conference-leading Inter Miami on Wednesday.

Charlotte takes a 3-2-0 lead in the series. The two clubs split a pair of matches last season with both winning at home.

Atlanta United returns to action on June 15 when the Houston Dynamo come to town. Charlotte is also off until the 15th when it hosts D.C. United.

