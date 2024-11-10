SportsSoccer

Facundo Torres rallies Orlando City to 4-1 shootout win over Charlotte in first-round rubber match

Orlando City midfielder Dagur Dan Þórhallsson, right, changes direction with the ball against Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) during the first half of Game 3 of a first round MLS Cup playoff soccer match Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Facundo Torres scored in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time to forge a 1-1 tie, and he added a shootout goal as Orlando City beat Charlotte FC 4-1 on penalty kicks to win the rubber match of the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup on Saturday night.

No. 4 seed Orlando City will host eighth-seeded Atlanta United in an Eastern Conference semifinal. Atlanta United eliminated top-seed Inter Miami with a 3-2 victory in the rubber match of its series.

Neither club scored until Karol Swiderski found the net in the 81st minute to give No. 5 seed Charlotte the lead. It was Swiderski's first postseason goal in his fourth career appearance. Rookie Liel Abada notched his first playoff assist on the score.

Torres tied the match for fourth-seeded Orlando City when he scored off a rebound on a penalty kick that Kristijan Kahlina blocked but couldn't corral. He has made seven playoff appearances with both of his goals coming this postseason.

Pedro Gallese, who had two saves in regulation, saved shots by Pep Biel and Karol Swiderski to open the shootout in his ninth postseason start for Orlando City.

Luis Muriel, Kyle Smith, Torres and Rafael Santos scored in order in the shootout to complete the comeback.

Kahlina had five saves for Charlotte in his fourth postseason start. Kahlina had two saves and Gallese one in a scoreless first half.

Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, center, stops ball in front...

Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, center, stops ball in front of teammate goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina (1) as Orlando City midfielder César Araújo, right, looks to score during the first half of Game 3 of a first round MLS Cup playoff soccer match Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

