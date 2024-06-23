SportsSoccer

Patrick Agyemang nets 2 goals, Kristijan Kahlina has 7 saves as Charlotte beats Union 2-0

By The Associated Press

CHESTER, Pa. — Patrick Agyemang scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help Charlotte FC beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night.

Charlotte (9-6-5) is unbeaten in four consecutive games.

On the counter-attack, Jere Uronen played a perfectly-placed entry from the left side to the center of the area when Agyemang slammed home a header to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute.

Again on the counter-attack, Agyemang ran onto a though ball played by Liel Abada, cut back to evade a defender around the right corner of the penalty area and then scored on a roller that slipped between a pair of defenders, past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Andrew Rick and inside the post to cap the scoring in the 63rd.

Philadelphia (4-7-8) has lost three games in a row and is winless in six straight.

Rick, an 18-year-old homegrown goalkeeper, made his first MLS start and finished with five saves for the Union.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped seven shots for Charlotte.

