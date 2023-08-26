Chelsea completes signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

LONDON — Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will initially be expected to be a backup to summer signing Robert Sanchez.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth 14 million pounds ($17.6 million).

“Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge,” Petrovic said in a statement.

Petrovic made 22 appearances for New England this season and was named to the MLS All-Star team.

He is the latest newcomer at Stamford Bridge following a spending spree of more than $1 billion over the last 18 months by the club's American ownership fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Despite that, the club has just one win in its first three games of the season and Mauricio Pochettino said after Friday's victory over Luton that he still wants to bring in more signings.

“We still need one offensive player more,” Pochettino said. “We’ll see if it’s possible to achieve.”