Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne
LONDON — Chelsea confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.
Amougou, who made 17 top-flight appearances for the French club, signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
“It’s an honor for me to sign for such a big club like Chelsea. They believe in young players and the process they have in place to develop us is fantastic,” he said in the Premier League club's announcement.
