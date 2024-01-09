Chelsea wasteful as second-tier Middlesbrough gains 1-0 first-leg advantage in League Cup semifinal

MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Cole Palmer missed from close range and Chelsea lost 1-0 to second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

Hayden Hackney scored in the 37th minute and Middlesbrough held on at Riverside Stadium against its Premier League opponent.

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled team has been eyeing cup trophies to make up for a disappointing Premier League campaign. They’ll have work to do in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 23.

Middlesbrough hasn’t been this far in the League Cup since winning the competition in 2004.

Hackney scored after sprinting past Moises Caicedo inside the box and firing home Isaiah Jones’ low cross past goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic into the net.

Palmer, who shot wide earlier in the first half, just needed a tap in to equalize after Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover misplayed a shot in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

In what should have been a simple catch, the ball instead bounced off Glover's chest directly to Palmer, who tried to volley it in from about 5 yards out. He got under it, however, and his left-footed effort sailed over the crossbar.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left. shoots over the bar , during the English League Cup semi final first leg soccer match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea, at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Martin Rickett

Middlesbrough is 12th in the Championship and lost to Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup third round.