Chelsea and Fulham win penalty shootouts to reach English League Cup semifinals

Chelsea’s faltering first season under Mauricio Pochettino could yet be saved by the English League Cup.

The London club reached the semifinals by beating Newcastle 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday, with the game only getting that far thanks to a goal by Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the second minute of stoppage time that made it 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier was at fault for that goal and he was one of two visiting players to fail to score his penalty. Matt Ritchie was the other, as stand-in goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović made the save to end the shootout.

Chelsea is languishing in 10th place in the Premier League despite having spent more than $1 billion on players in the last three transfer windows and having no European competitions to disrupt its schedule.

Pochettino is starting to come under some pressure for failing to get a group of talented players to gel so this cup run could be huge in gaining some momentum. The explosion of joy inside the stadium after the final penalty made it the best moment so far in his reign of less than six months.

Newcastle had been looking to get to the semifinals of the League Cup for the second straight season. Fulham has reached that stage for the first time in its 144-year history.

Fulham, another team from west London, also needed a penalty shootout to advance and this one lasted longer, with defender Tosin Adarabioyo eventually netting the clinching kick for a 7-6 win. Amadou Onana had a chance to win the shootout for Everton but had his attempt saved at 4-3.

Chelsea's goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is mobbed by teammates after saving a shot in a penalty shoot out for Chelsea to win the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Chelsea won the game 4-2 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The game finished 1-1 in regulation at Goodison Park, with Everton substitute Beto scoring in the 82nd to cancel out an own-goal by Michael Keane.

CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM ADVANCES

Middlesbrough will be the big underdog in the semifinals as the only non-Premier League team remaining.

The second-tier club beat Port Vale, which plays in the third division, 3-0 thanks to goals by Jonny Howson, Morgan Rogers and Matt Crooks.

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, left, celebrates with teammate Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku after scoring his sides first goal of the game during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Middlesbrough, the 2004 champion now managed by former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick, hasn’t had to play a Premier League team in the competition yet.

SEMIFINAL DRAW

Liverpool hosts West Ham on Wednesday in the final quarterfinal match, after which the draw for the semifinals is made.

The final is at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 25.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80