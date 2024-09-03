Chelsea sells Angelo Gabriel to Saudi club to continue unlikely career arc of Brazilian teen

LONDON — The unlikely career arc of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel continued when he completed a move to Saudi team Al Nassr for a reported $25 million on Tuesday, a year after joining Chelsea from Santos.

In the year he was on Chelsea’s books after a $17 million move, Gabriel never played for the English club because he went on loan to Strasbourg — one of the teams run by Chelsea’s American investors.

The 19-year-old Gabriel was part of Chelsea’s squad for the preseason tour of the United States but has left on a permanent deal to Al Nassr — where Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

The move was announced a day after the Saudi transfer window shut and will help Chelsea meet financial rules in the Premier League and UEFA.

Another teenage Brazilian, Deivid Washington, joined Chelsea from Santos last year around the same time as Gabriel and reportedly came close to making a permanent move to Strasbourg.

“We wish Angelo the very best as he begins the next chapter in his career and thank him for his efforts during his time with Chelsea," the English team said.

Gabriel became the youngest player in the history of Brazil’s national championship at the time when he made his senior debut for Santos at 15 years, 308 days.