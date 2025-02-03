Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham in pulsating London derby

LONDON — Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 in a pulsating London derby at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday.

Chelsea's second win in eight games lifted the home side into fourth place in the table, two points above Manchester City and four behind third-placed Nottingham Forest. West Ham remained 15th.

England forward Jarrod Bowen missed the last six games with a foot injury but he made his presence felt three minutes before halftime when he gave West Ham the lead.

Levi Colwill’s back pass from the touchline was woefully short, and the talismanic captain steadied himself before steering a left-foot shot into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen, who replaced the out-of-form Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea hit back in the 64th just as West Ham looked to be taking control.

Enzo Fernandez’s shot was blocked on the line but the rebound fell kindly for substitute Pedro Neto to lash in. The goal was given after a long review and amid loud protests by West Ham players who claimed Bowen was fouled in the buildup.

Chelsea won thanks to Cole Palmer’s insistence and a large dollop of luck. With 16 minutes left, Palmer’s cross from a tight angle on the left was deflected into his own net by West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“Just disappointed to be leading and lose the game," Bowen said. “We left everything out there. We came to a side who are pushing for top four, pushing for the title. On another day, I think it could have been a different result.”

The defeat marked an unhappy return to the Bridge for recently appointed West Ham coach Graham Potter. Potter was fired in April 2023 after less than seven months in charge of the Blues.