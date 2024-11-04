SportsSoccer

Arturo Vidal and other Colo Colo players investigated in Chile for alleged sexual assault

Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal speaks at a press conference...

Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal speaks at a press conference to present him as a player with Colo Colo at Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, Jan 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Esteban Felix

By The Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities said Monday they are investigating an alleged sexual assault case involving players at soccer club Colo Colo, including former international Arturo Vidal.

A prosecutor's office in Santiago said the alleged the incident took place at a bar in the upscale Vitacura neighborhood in the Chilean capital. It also added that a woman alleged that her sister was drugged and sexually attacked by Colo Colo players.

A local police officer told journalists that Vidal, 37, was taken to a Vitacura police station, where he went through “an investigative identity check." That is a standard procedure for suspects of crimes.

Vidal, who was released after the check, did not comment on the incident.

Police also said other players went through similar procedures and have testified about the incident.

Also on Monday, a Santiago court released another former Chile international.

Jorge Valdivia was arrested on Oct. 22 amid a rape investigation. The 41-year-old Valdiva was accused of raping a woman two days before.

Valdivia denied any wrongdoing.

