SportsSoccer

England's Kelly says her mental health is being affected by lack of control over future

England's Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women's...

England's Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP/James Elsby

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — England forward Chloe Kelly says her mental wellbeing is being affected by her lack of control over her future with just five months to run on her Manchester City contract.

Kelly scored the winning goal for England in the final of the 2022 Women's European Championship, and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

She says she accepts her future is not at City but with the January transfer window set to close on Thursday she's revealed her frustration, claiming she is being “dictated” to about which club she can join if she leaves now.

“With the Euros fast approaching, this summer is a huge one and I want to be in a position to give it my best shot to represent my country. Something which has always filled me with such pride and it is a true honour to do so," Kelly posted on Instagram. "However to be dictated whom I can and can't join with only four months left of the football season is having a huge impact on not only my career but my mental well being.”

Kelly said the situation has “dragged on for too long” and is “not right.”

Kelly joined City in 2020 from Everton.

“A key lesson I have learned in my life is that whilst I can't control someone's negative behaviour towards me, I can control how long I am prepared to tolerate it.”

City has not commented on the post.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

England's Georgia Stanway out for months after damaging knee ligament
What does Neymar's departure mean for the Saudi league?1m read
Gerrard leaves Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after 18 months in charge
England's Kelly says her mental health is being affected by lack of control over future1m read
Niko Kovac taking over as the coach of Borussia Dortmund1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME