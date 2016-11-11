Christen Press scores hat trick as USWNT beats Romania

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Christen Press had her fourth career hat trick by the 38th minute, Alex Morgan added two goals, and the U.S. women’s national team whipped up on Romania 8-1 on Thursday night.

Press scored the first goal of the match in the eighth minute then Tobin Heath found the net two minutes later for the first of her two goals on an assist by Press, who scored again in the 35th and 38th minutes. With 11 goals this season, the former star at nearby Stanford reached double digits for the third straight year and is the fourth U.S. player to do so in 2016.

Morgan scored in the 52nd and 75th minutes but missed a penalty kick in the 64th after coach Jill Ellis inserted five substitutes to start the second half at Avaya Stadium, which drew 16,425 fans.

Morgan Brian made a diving header from just inside the 8-yard box off a free kick by Andi Sullivan following a yellow card, her first goal of the year.

Megan Rapinoe didn’t play nor was she on the field during the national anthem to kneel on the grass as has been her routine, taken from what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started during the NFL preseason only about 10 minutes away. Carli Lloyd was away on her honeymoon.

Romania’s Laura Rus scored a 31st-minute empty-net goal in the first of two exhibition matches against the Romanians to finish the 2016 season. The teams play again Sunday at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Four players from the 2015 World Cup champions and this past summer’s Rio Olympics rejoined the U.S. squad.