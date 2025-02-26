SportsSoccer

Chung Mong-gyu is an overwhelming winner in Korea Football Association elections

By The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — Chung Mong-gyu won a fourth term as president of the Korea Football Association overwhelmingly Wednesday despite growing public dissatisfaction in recent years and two high-profile challengers.

Chung, challenged by Huh Jung-moo, who coached the national team at the 2010 World Cup, and Shin Moon-sun, a former player and television commentator, won 156 of 183 votes cast by regional officials as well as players, referees and coaches.

“We’ve had so many people in football take part in this election, and they came from all across the nation,” Chung, a former FIFA Council member, said. “I feel a huge sense of responsibility, and I will try to honor all the pledges I’ve made and work hard for people in this sport.”

The comprehensive election win came despite criticism in recent years of Chung, a member of the Hyundai family and chairman of its real estate arm.

The 63-year-old, who first took office in 2013, was accused of bypassing the usual KFA hiring processes to appoint Jurgen Klinsmann as head coach in February 2023. He was also criticized in the same year for pardoning former players who had been banned for life for match-fixing.

Chung starts his new four-year term with immediate effect.

More soccer news

Chung Mong-gyu is an overwhelming winner in Korea Football Association elections
Matildas condemn misogynistic comments by radio host about Australian women's soccer team2m read
Boxer jailed over attack that left a soccer referee with a broken jaw after a game in Australia1m read
Japanese forward 'King Kazu' turns 58 and prepares for his 40th season in professional soccer
Lionel Messi strikes early, Inter Miami beats Sporting KC 3-1 to advance in Champions Cup2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME