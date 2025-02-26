Chung Mong-gyu is an overwhelming winner in Korea Football Association elections

SEOUL, South Korea — Chung Mong-gyu won a fourth term as president of the Korea Football Association overwhelmingly Wednesday despite growing public dissatisfaction in recent years and two high-profile challengers.

Chung, challenged by Huh Jung-moo, who coached the national team at the 2010 World Cup, and Shin Moon-sun, a former player and television commentator, won 156 of 183 votes cast by regional officials as well as players, referees and coaches.

“We’ve had so many people in football take part in this election, and they came from all across the nation,” Chung, a former FIFA Council member, said. “I feel a huge sense of responsibility, and I will try to honor all the pledges I’ve made and work hard for people in this sport.”

The comprehensive election win came despite criticism in recent years of Chung, a member of the Hyundai family and chairman of its real estate arm.

The 63-year-old, who first took office in 2013, was accused of bypassing the usual KFA hiring processes to appoint Jurgen Klinsmann as head coach in February 2023. He was also criticized in the same year for pardoning former players who had been banned for life for match-fixing.

Chung starts his new four-year term with immediate effect.