Atletico Madrid wins record 14th game in a row to lead Spanish league at halfway stage

MADRID — Atletico Madrid set a club all-time record of 14 straight victories with a 1-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday and went top of the Spanish league at the halfway stage.

Julián Álvarez scored in the 55th minute at the Metropolitano stadium to give Atletico the milestone victory and a one-point lead over second-place Real Madrid. Diego Simeone's team has a six-point gap to third-place Barcelona.

Madrid and Barcelona play each other in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, later Sunday. A 4-0 defeat to Barcelona will be on Madrid’s mind ahead of the second clasico of the season.

Atletico has won all of its matches across all competitions since October. Its last setback was a 1-0 loss at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Oct. 27. Eight of the victories have come in the league.

“It's an important streak to show the growth of this club,” Simeone said. “We have been working really hard.”

It was the seventh consecutive league game without a win for Osasuna, which is in 11th place.

Also Sunday, 15th-place Getafe won 2-1 at 14th-place Las Palmas.