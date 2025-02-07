SportsSoccer

Kolo Muani scores another brace as Juventus strike late to beat Como

Como 1907's Diao Diaoune Assane celebrates scoring during the Serie...

Como 1907's Diao Diaoune Assane celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Juventus at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy, Friday Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Antonio Saia

By The Associated Press

COMO, Italy — Randal Kolo Muani's penalty in the 89th minute sent Juventus past Como 2-1 in an unconvincing Serie A win on Friday.

Kolo Muani, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, scored twice for the second game in a row.

He fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle in the 34th minute but Cesc Fabregas’ Como drew level on the stroke of halftime. Patrick Cutrone did well to dispossess Teun Koopmeiners on the left and Assane Diao made no mistake in heading home his cross.

Kolo Muani gave the visitors all three points with a penalty after Jean Butez handled. He's scored five times in three games.

The win lifted Juventus to fourth, a point above Lazio and Fiorentina, both of whom have a game in hand. Lazio play bottom club Monza on Sunday, while Fiorentina take on second-placed Inter Milan on Monday.

The loss was the third in a row for Como, which was 15th, just two points above the relegation zone.

