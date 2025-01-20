SportsSoccer

Como beats Udinese 4-1 to move clear of relegation zone in Serie A

Como's Gabriel Strefezza, center right, celebrates scoring with teammates during...

Como's Gabriel Strefezza, center right, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Udinese at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy, Monday Jan. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Antonio Saia

By The Associated Press

Gabriel Strefezza got a goal and an assist as Como powered its way to a 4-1 victory over Udinese on Monday that lifted Cesc Fàbregas’ side three points clear of the Serie A relegation zone.

Assane Diao scored for the second game in a row to put Como 1-0 ahead in the fifth minute and Strefezza doubled the lead two minutes before halftime with a low shot after Udinese failed to clear a corner kick from the left.

Martin Payero pulled a goal back for Udinese early in the second half and the visitors pushed forward after Edoardo Goldaniga was sent off for a second booking in the 57th.

However, Udinese’s numerical advantage lasted only six minutes as Oumar Solet was also shown a red card for two fouls in quick succession.

An own goal by Jaka Bijol 12 minutes from time made it 3-1 and then Nico Paz finished off a well-worked fourth for Como in the final minute.

The result was Como’s biggest win since returning to Serie A this season and lifted it from 17th to 13th place.

The loss extended Udinese’s winless league run to four matches. It remains in 10th place.

Como's Assane Diao. 2nd right, celebrates scoring during the Serie...

Como's Assane Diao. 2nd right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Udinese at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy, Monday Jan. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Antonio Saia

