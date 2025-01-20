Como beats Udinese 4-1 to move clear of relegation zone in Serie A

Gabriel Strefezza got a goal and an assist as Como powered its way to a 4-1 victory over Udinese on Monday that lifted Cesc Fàbregas’ side three points clear of the Serie A relegation zone.

Assane Diao scored for the second game in a row to put Como 1-0 ahead in the fifth minute and Strefezza doubled the lead two minutes before halftime with a low shot after Udinese failed to clear a corner kick from the left.

Martin Payero pulled a goal back for Udinese early in the second half and the visitors pushed forward after Edoardo Goldaniga was sent off for a second booking in the 57th.

However, Udinese’s numerical advantage lasted only six minutes as Oumar Solet was also shown a red card for two fouls in quick succession.

An own goal by Jaka Bijol 12 minutes from time made it 3-1 and then Nico Paz finished off a well-worked fourth for Como in the final minute.

The result was Como’s biggest win since returning to Serie A this season and lifted it from 17th to 13th place.

The loss extended Udinese’s winless league run to four matches. It remains in 10th place.