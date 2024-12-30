SportsSoccer

Como scores twice in second half to overcome Lecce 2-0

Como's Nico Paz, right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A...

Como's Nico Paz, right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Lecce at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy, Monday Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Antonio Saia

By The Associated Press

ROME — Nico Paz missed a first-half penalty but made amends in the second period with the goal that sent Como on its way to a 2-0 win over Lecce in Serie A on Monday.

The 20-year-old Argentine international saw his weak spot kick saved by the legs of Wladimiro Falcone after half an hour but he was on target in the 50th minute when he side-footed home from just outside the box.

Patrick Cutrone, who hit the bar early in the game, got a second goal with 10 minutes remaining when he seized on a rebound in the box and slotted home.

It was Como’s first league win over Lecce since 1994 and lifts it into 15th place, two points and one spot above its opponent.

Bologna plays Verona later Monday.

More soccer news

Como scores twice in second half to overcome Lecce 2-0
Barcelona hoping to have another financial lever approved to get Olmo registered in time
Hugo Sotil, former Peru and Barcelona forward, dies at 75
Referees to announce VAR decisions to fans inside stadium during League Cup semifinals
Union Berlin brings former player Steffen Baumgart back to the club as coach1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME