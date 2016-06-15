SportsSoccer

Copa America: Argentina breezes past Bolivia in final group match

Erik Lamela #18 of Argentina celebrates with Sergio Aguero #11 after scoring a goal against Bolivia during the 2016 Copa America Centenario Group D match at CenturyLink Field on June 14, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. Credit: Getty Images/ Otto Greule Jr

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Erik Lamela and Ezequiel Lavezzi scored two minutes apart early in the first half, Victor Cuesta scored his first international goal later in the half and Argentina dominated Bolivia 3-0 on Tuesday night to win Group D of the Copa America.

Argentina star Lionel Messi subbed on at the beginning of the second half for his most extensive game action since Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-0 to win the Copa del Rey on May 22.

In the time since, Messi suffered a back injury, testified in his tax fraud trial in Spain and scored a hat trick off the bench in a 5-0 win over Panama last week.

But the goals came from his teammates as Argentina — the only team in the tournament to win all three group games — clinched a matchup with Venezuela in the quarterfinals.

Argentina is in search of its first major international championship since winning the Copa America in 1993.

