Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad advance to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Alfonso Gonzalez scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as Celta Vigo beat 10-man Racing Santander 3-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Sunday.

Celta was also helped by a late own-goal from Javier Castro.

Alvaro Mantilla was sent off in the first half for second-division Racing.

Celta next faces Real Betis.

Real Sociedad beat Ponferradina 2-0 with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez and next faces Getafe.

Also, Leganes won 2-1 at Cartagena; Ourense beat Valladolid 3-2; and Elche defeated Las Palmas 4-0.

Barcelona won 4-0 at Barbastro on Saturday and Real Madrid visits Deportiva Minera on Monday.

