Cosmos sign LI's Leo Fernandes on loan from Philadelphia Union

Leo Fernandes is coming home.

The Cosmos signed Fernandes, a former Stony Brook midfielder and North Babylon product, on loan from the Philadelphia Union of the MLS. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fernandes, 23, has two goals and an assist in 20 matches with the Union. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLS Supplemental Draft.

"I'm excited to play in New York, I went to school there and have a lot of friends in the area," Fernandes said in a statement. "This is a great opportunity for me to play with a team that has an attacking philosophy and the Cosmos really impressed me when the Union faced them in the Open Cup."

Fernandes earned Newsday All-Long Island boys soccer first-team honors during his senior season in 2008. He went on to play at Stony Brook, where he became the school's all-time leader in points scored and was a three-time America East Midfielder of the Year. He led the Seawolves in goals (nine) and assists (seven) in 18 matches during his senior season.

"Leo is a good addition to our squad," Cosmos head coach Giovanni Savarese said in a statement. "He's been training with a lot of our players throughout the offseason and we expect him to fit right in as a good attacking option for us."