Cosmos sign Spanish striker Raul to multiyear deal

Raul has signed a multiyear deal to play for the New York Cosmos.

The Cosmos announced Thursday that Real Madrid's leading scorer will join the team for the 2015 North American Soccer League season.

Raul says "everyone throughout the soccer world knows the Cosmos name."

Cosmos coach Giovanni Savarese says "Raul's skill and ability is world renowned. He's a world-class player and he adds a whole new dimension to our attack."

The 37-year-old Raul will be technical adviser for the Cosmos Youth Academy, which will begin in 2015. Upon retirement, he'll take over the full-time role of overseeing the academy.