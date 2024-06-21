Cristiano Ronaldo back in action as Portugal and Turkey look for second straight win at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal play Turkey in their second group game at the European Championship. Both countries opened Group F play with a win, with Portugal beating the Czech Republic 2-1 and Turkey defeating Georgia 3-1. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local (1600 GMT) in Dortmund. Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— The 39-year-old Ronaldo lost his place in the Portugal team at the World Cup in 2022 but he looks to be as guaranteed a starter as ever under Roberto Martinez, who took over as coach after the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo is captain and played the full game against the Czechs, though didn't score.

— Portugal encountered a Czech Republic team which sat back and defended in numbers in Leipzig. Turkey is unlikely to do that, given its strength in attack, so expect Ronaldo and company to have more space going forward.

— Arda Guler is the one to watch for Turkey. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder from Real Madrid scored one of the goals of the tournament against Georgia — a long-range screamer into the top corner — to take Ronaldo's record as the youngest debut scorer at a European Championship. However, Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said Guler was “physically not 100%” and will be assessed ahead of the Portugal game.

— Turkey is playing a second straight game at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion. Its fans turned the stadium into a sea of red against Georgia and look sure to outnumber the Portuguese support on Saturday.

— Portugal or Turkey will guarantee a first-place finish in the group with a win in Dortmund and if Georgia-Czech Republic is a draw in Hamburg earlier Saturday.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo raises a fist after a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Credit: AP/Robert Michael

Team news

— Portugal's entire 26-man squad has been in training so Martinez again has some tough decisions to make, given the strength in depth of the group. Joao Palhinha is pushing for a return as the anchorman in midfield.

— İrfan Can Kahveci missed the win over Georgia because of injury and has yet to return to full training with Turkey.

By the numbers

Portugal's Francisco Conceicao celebrates his side's second goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Sunday Alamba

— Ronaldo will look to add to his record 14 goals in European Championships. That is five more than his nearest rival — Michel Platini, whose nine goals all came in the same tournament (1984). It will also be Ronaldo's record-extending 27th appearance at the Euros.

— Portugal won all 10 of its qualifying games for Euro 2024 and then its opening group game. The team has also beaten Turkey in each of their last six competitive matches, and in all three of their meetings at the Euros.

— By starting against the Czechs, Portugal defender Pepe became — at 41 years and 113 days — the oldest player to feature in a European Championship.

— By beating Georgia, Turkey ended a run of losing its opening match in each of its last five appearances at the Euros.

What they’re saying

“We’re expecting a completely different game. Turkey have better players (than the Czech Republic) and they will want a different kind of match." — Portugal forward Diogo Jota.

"Even in bad weather, they were at the stadium for us and were so loud. With them, we feel like we are playing with 12 men.” — Turkey defender Ferdi Kadıoğlu on his team's loud and passionate fans.