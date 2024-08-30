SportsSoccer

Crystal Palace signs Nketiah from Arsenal and Lacroix from Wolfsburg on deadline day

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Crystal Palace had a busy end to the transfer window by signing striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal and center back Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg on Friday.

Nketiah has signed a five-year deal at Palace and moved in a deal worth up to a reported 30 million pounds ($39 million).

The 25-year-old England international was the third-choice striker at Arsenal, behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, and will now provide competition for Jean-Philippe Mateta at Palace.

Lacroix's move reunited the 24-year-old French player with Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who coached Wolfsburg for two seasons.

Lacroix effectively replaced Joachim Andersen in the squad after the Denmark center back joined Fulham last week.

Palace also picked up U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan from Nottingham Forest. Turner hasn’t dressed for Forest this season and hasn’t played in a club match since April 2.

Palace has also been linked with a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

