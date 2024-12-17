Cunha faces misconduct charge after post-match chaos at Wolves-Ipswich

LONDON — Wolverhampton striker Matheus Cunha was charged with misconduct on Tuesday after the Brazil international was seen barging into a member of Ipswich’s security team and grabbing the person's glasses during an on-field melee following a Premier League match.

Cunha was at the center of chaotic post-match scenes after Wolves conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 to Ipswich at Molineux on Saturday.

Cunha has scored eight goals and been the best player this season for Wolves, which is in next-to-last place in the league and fired manager Gary O'Neil on Sunday. If found guilty following the Football Association charge, Cunha will likely face a suspension.

Cunha has until Thursday to provide a response, the FA said.

His teammate, Rayan Ait-Nouri, was also sent off after the full-time whistle as tempers flared following Ipswich's last-gasp winner.