Cunha faces misconduct charge after post-match chaos at Wolves-Ipswich

Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha...

Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha vie for the ball,during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town, at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Nigel French

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Wolverhampton striker Matheus Cunha was charged with misconduct on Tuesday after the Brazil international was seen barging into a member of Ipswich’s security team and grabbing the person's glasses during an on-field melee following a Premier League match.

Cunha was at the center of chaotic post-match scenes after Wolves conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 to Ipswich at Molineux on Saturday.

Cunha has scored eight goals and been the best player this season for Wolves, which is in next-to-last place in the league and fired manager Gary O'Neil on Sunday. If found guilty following the Football Association charge, Cunha will likely face a suspension.

Cunha has until Thursday to provide a response, the FA said.

His teammate, Rayan Ait-Nouri, was also sent off after the full-time whistle as tempers flared following Ipswich's last-gasp winner.

