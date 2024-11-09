Kansas City Current advance to NWSL semifinals with 1-0 win against North Carolina Courage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga added to her record-breaking goal tally, scoring the lone goal as the Kansas City Current defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0 on Saturday in the first round of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

The Current will face the Orlando Pride on the road in a semifinal matchup next weekend. The Pride, who set an NWSL record for points and earned the top seed in the NWSL playoffs, defeated the Chicago Red Stars 4-1 in their opening match.

After missing the playoffs in 2023, the Current (16-3-7) finished fourth in the regular season and set a league record with 57 goals. Chawinga scored 20 of those goals, earning the NWSL Golden Boot and setting a new record for the most goals in a season.

Chawinga didn't need much time to add to another goal, as she started and finished a play in the 8th minute. After having her shot saved on a breakaway, the Current retained possession but saw their second shot ping off the post. Chawinga was there to pounce on the rebound, and while her initial attempt was blocked, she finished from close range on the second attempt and scored the 100th NWSL playoff goal.

“Honestly, in the beginning, I didn’t know who scored. I had to ask because there were like five shots from us," Current captain Lo’eau LaBonta said after the match. "But it’s a team effort, and that’s exactly what this win took.”

The Courage (12-11-3), who finished fifth in the regular season, put a lot of pressure on the Current in the second half as players with speed and fresh legs subbed into the match. North Carolina outshot the Current 7-2 in the final 45 minutes, but Kansas City held on for their sixth shutout in their last nine games.

“This was not an easy game. This was a physically challenging game, tactically challenging game, mentally challenging game, and they just overcame everything. I'm so proud of them,” said Current coach Vlatko Andonovski.

If the Current beat the Pride, they will return to CPKC Stadium on Nov. 23. The newly built stadium was selected to host the 2024 NWSL championship match.