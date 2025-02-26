FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss 2nd MLS season in a row because of right knee injury
FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss his second Major League Soccer season in a row because of a right knee injury.
The team said Wednesday that Jesus was placed on its season-ending injury list and will miss all of the 2025 season.
Jesus spent 2024 recovering after tearing his right ACL during a training session on Sept. 13, 2023. He had another surgery this week to address cartilage damage in the same knee.
The 23-year-old Brazilian started 11 of the 19 games he played in 2023, his first season with Dallas. He had two assists and 11 shots.
More soccer news
Lights out at Wembley: England vs. Spain women's match paused in darkness
Arsenal drops more points, Haaland makes scoring return and Man United survives Ipswich scare
FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss 2nd MLS season in a row because of right knee injury
Drogba defends Mourinho against accusations of racism during Turkish soccer spat1m read
Spanish soccer fan given 1-year prison sentence for racially abusing Carlos Akapo1m read