Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will face trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a night club last year, a Spanish judge said Tuesday.

The Barcelona-based court said a date for the hearings has yet to be set.

The 40-year-old Alves has been in pre-trial jail since January when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing.

Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.