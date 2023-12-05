Lawyers for woman accusing Dani Alves of sexual assault seek maximum 12-year sentence for player

MADRID — Lawyers for the woman accusing Dani Alves of sexual assault are asking for the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison for the Brazilian soccer player.

The woman's lawyers filed the request on Tuesday, two weeks after prosecutors sought a nine-year prison sentence for Alves.

Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said there was enough evidence to open a trial, which is expected to take place early next year.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser. He has been in jail since January, when he was arrested after an initial investigation.

Prosecutors also want Alves to pay 150,000 euros ($162,000) in damages to the victim, and to be prohibited from having any contact with her for an additional 10 years. They also want Alves to remain supervised for a decade after serving his prison term.

All of Alves’ bail requests have been denied because the court has considered him a flight risk. The player had offered to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.