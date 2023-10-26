SportsSoccer

Dániel Sallói converts winning penalty kick as Sporting KC advances in MLS playoffs

Sporting Kansas City defenders Dany Rosero, left, and Andreu Fontàs celebrate after beating the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS soccer wild-card playoff match Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting Kansas City won in a penalty shootout to advance to the playoffs. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói converted the winning penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City advanced in the MLS playoffs after a scoreless draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (13-14-8) won 4-2 on penalty kicks. Next up is a best-of-three series with rival St. Louis beginning on Sunday.

San Jose (10-11-14) did not advance for the sixth time in seven playoff appearances since winning the MLS Cup in 2003, including eliminations by Kansas City in 2004 and ’20.

Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell converted the first penalty kick and goalkeeper Tim Melia denied San Jose midfielder Cristian Espinoza. Erik Thommy and Gadi Kinda also scored for Sporting.

Melia has won all seven penalty shootouts in his professional career, including a 5-0 mark with Sporting KC.

Kansas City has lost only one of its last 21 home matches against San Jose dating to August 2004, including advancing in four single-leg knockout ties in that time.

San Jose reached the playoffs with six draws in its last eight games. Sporting reached the postseason despite collecting fewer than five points from its first 10 matches of a season.

Sporting Kansas City players walk off the field after winning a penalty shootout against San Jose Earthquakes during an MLS soccer wild-card playoff match Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

