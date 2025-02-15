American forward Daryl Dike returns from second torn Achilles, plays first match in over a year

American forward Daryl Dike returned from his second torn Achilles tendon, playing his first match in just over a year when he entered for West Bromwich Albion in a 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday in England's second-tier League Championship.

Dike tore his left Achilles against Ipswich on Feb. 10, 2024, just five games after returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Dike ruptured right Achilles tendon against Stoke on April 15, 2023, and returned on Jan. 7, 2024, when he played the first half in an FA Cup match against Aldershot.

Dike joined West Brom from Major League Soccer’s Orlando in January 2022 and the 24-year-old has played in just 30 league matches and 33 overall.

He sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in his first start, against Peterborough on Jan. 22, 2022, and tore a thigh muscle in the 2022-23 opener against Stoke on July 30, 2022. He returned that Nov. 12 in West Brom’s last game before the World Cup break, then tore his right Achilles tendon the following spring.

Dike has three goals in 10 appearances for the U.S.