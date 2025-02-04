SportsSoccer

Real Madrid's woes on defense compounded by new Alaba injury

Real Madrid's David Alaba reacts after winning the Champions League...

Real Madrid's David Alaba reacts after winning the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Brest and Real Madrid at Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, France, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Mathieu Pattier

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Real Madrid's problems on defense have been compounded by a muscle injury to David Alaba.

Alaba has “an adductor injury in his left leg," the club said on Tuesday.

Spanish media said Alaba was expected to be out for two to three weeks, meaning he is likely to miss key matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

Alaba returned to action only last month after being sidelined for more than a year because of a knee injury.

His latest injury comes a day after the club said fellow central defender Antonio Rüdiger has a right leg muscle injury that is also expected to keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti already can't count on central defender Éder Militão and right back Dani Carvajal because of injuries. Youngster Raúl Asencio is the only central defender fit and available. Ancelotti has been improvising midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni in the middle of the defense.

