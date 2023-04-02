DC United, Chicago finish in scoreless draw

CHICAGO — Goalkeeper Chris Brady had three saves for the Chicago Fire and Tyler Miller stopped two shots for D.C. United as the two teams played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The Fire (1-1-3) were coming off back-to-back three-goal matches before being blanked by Miller.

DC United (1-3-2) earned a measure of revenge after the Fire won twice last season by shutouts.

Chicago had an 11-9 advantage in shots, but DC United had three on target to just two for the Fire.

Chicago remains at home to host Minnesota United on Saturday. DC United returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

