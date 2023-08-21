John Tolkin's late goal sends Red Bulls to win over DC United

HARRISON, N.J. — Defender John Tolkin scored in the 88th minute to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night as league play resumed after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play.

Tolkin picked up his first goal of the season for New York (7-9-8) and the third of his career, scoring the winner unassisted. Carlos Coronel did not have to make a save in earning the clean sheet as the Red Bulls allowed just four shots. New York avoided its first three-match skid since 2019 by holding its opponent to less than 10 shots for the 11th straight match. It is the longest such streak in the league since 2010.

Tyler Miller saved two shots for DC United (8-11-6). DC United is still 2-2-1 in its last five road contests and just missed its seventh shutout on the road, which would tie a club record set in 2006.

The two clubs squared off for the 100th time — a league record. The Red Bulls improved to 10-1-5 in their last 16 home matches with DC United.

DC United returns home to host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. New York will host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday.

