Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea

MADRID — Veteran defender César Azpilicueta joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday after 11 seasons with Chelsea.

The 33-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract with Atletico. He left Chelsea earlier Thursday after making 508 appearances for the English club.

Atletico also signed Caglar Soyuncu for the next four seasons. The 27-year-old Turkish defender had been playing with Leicester City.

Atletico recently added left back Javi Galán from Celta Vigo, which in return got Atletico's Manu Sánchez.

Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia moved to Olympique Marseille after three seasons with Atletico.

Diego Simeone's team finished third in the Spanish league this past season, behind champion Barcelona and Real Madrid.