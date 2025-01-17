Denis Law: The world of soccer pays tribute to Man United great who has died

MANCHESTER, England — Describing Denis Law as the “King of the Stretford End,” Manchester United led tributes to one of its greatest players following confirmation of his death at 84 on Friday.

Scotland's joint-leading scorer had been diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

“Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End,” United said in a statement. The club added he will “always be celebrated as one of the club’s greatest and most beloved players.

“The ultimate goal-scorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation.”

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United and was part of its acclaimed “Holy Trinity” alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best in its all-conquering team of the 1960s.

He was the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d'Or.

Law also played for United's fierce local rival Manchester City, including his last season in 1974.

England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, left, positions himself as Scottish inside-right Denis Law takes a shot at goal during the first half of the Football Association Centenary soccer match between England and the "Rest of the World team" at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 23, 1963. Credit: AP

___

