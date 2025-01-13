SportsSoccer

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, who protected stricken teammate Christian Eriksen, retires from soccer

England's Harry Kane, 2nd left, hands to Denmark's Simon Kjaer...

England's Harry Kane, 2nd left, hands to Denmark's Simon Kjaer an English shirt with the name of Denmark's Christian Eriksen before the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Credit: AP/Catherine Ivill

By The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Former Denmark captain Simon Kjaer formally retired from soccer Monday despite offers to continue playing since he left AC Milan as a free agent last year.

Kjaer will perhaps be best remembered as the captain who rushed to Christian Eriksen's aid and then led teammates in shielding him from view on the field after the star playmaker collapsed because of cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June 2021. Kjaer also consoled Eriksen's partner on the field.

Kjaer, along with the Denmark team and medical staff, later won the FIFA Fair Play Award for their actions in Copenhagen.

Eriksen resumed his career, with Denmark and now Manchester United, and only his record 140 appearances is ahead of Kjaer’s 132 in national-team history.

The 35-year-old Kjaer told Danish broadcaster TV2 he had the chance to sign for Champions League clubs but did not get the “once-in-a-lifetime” offer to continue his career.

A tough central defender, Kjaer started with Danish club Midtjylland and later played in Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Turkey. He won a Serie A title with Milan in 2022.

