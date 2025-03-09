SportsSoccer

Dest returns from knee surgery after more than 10 months out of action

United States defender Sergino Dest (2) dribbles past Mexico forward...

United States defender Sergino Dest (2) dribbles past Mexico forward Hirving Lozano during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

American defender Sergiño Dest has returned from knee surgery after more than 10 months out of action.

The 24-year-old entered in the 67th minute for PSV Eindhoven against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

“Of course I have to take it easy and be careful, but it felt good,” Dest was quoted as saying on the club website.

Dest was loaned from Barcelona to PSV in August 2023 and agreed to a four-year contract with PSV last June. The outside back scored two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games before tearing an ACL in training on April 20, an injury that needed surgery.

He has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Host PSV beat Heerenveen 2-1 and is second in the Dutch top tier behind leader Ajax.

Dest returns from knee surgery after more than 10 months out of action
