Inter star Dimarco to miss Feyenoord match with thigh injury, could be out for 3 weeks

MILAN — Inter Milan will be missing one of its key players for the Champions League round of 16 against Feyenoord.

Federico Dimarco had to be substituted early in the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Napoli with a hamstring injury.

The wing-back had earlier given his team the lead with a stunning free kick.

“Federico Dimarco underwent medical tests this morning at the Istituto Humanitas di Rozzano,” Inter said in a brief statement on Monday.

“It was revealed that he had strained a muscle in his right thigh. His condition will be assessed in the coming days.”

Dimarco has provided four goals and five assists in Serie A this season to help defending champion Inter top the standings. He has also added two assists in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old could be ruled out for three weeks so is unlikely to be back in action until after the international break.

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco scores on a free-kick during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Inter Milan, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandro Garofalo

That would see Dimarco miss both Champions League matches against Feyenoord — the first leg on Wednesday and the return at San Siro the following week — as well as Serie A games against Monza and third-place Atalanta.

Denzel Dumfries will be the only wing-back available on Wednesday, with Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian and Nicola Zalewski also injured.