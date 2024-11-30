Djokovic takes part in the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Novak Djokovic was part of the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores final at Monumental de Nunez Stadium on Saturday.

Djokovic, owner of a men’s record 24 Grand Slam titles, helped to carry the Copa trophy onto the pitch. He did not express a preference for either of the Brazilian finalists.

Botafogo beat Atletico Mineiro 3-1.

The tennis great is in Argentina to play an exhibition match on Sunday with former U.S. Open champion Juan Martín del Potro, who is retiring from tennis.

Djokovic supports Red Star Belgrade in his native Serbia. He has also declared he likes two foreign teams; Manchester United and AC Milan.