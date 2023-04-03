Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck out with muscle tear

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck will be out “for the time being” with a muscle tear he picked up in the 4-2 loss to title rival Bayern Munich, the club said Monday.

Schlotterbeck went off in the 44th minute on Saturday as Dortmund was knocked off the top spot in the Bundesliga.

“The diagnosis is now confirmed: the 23-year-old suffered a muscle fiber tear with tendon involvement in Munich and will therefore not be at BVB’s disposal for the time being,” Dortmund said.

Schlotterbeck has played all 37 games of Dortmund's season so far across all competitions. The 23-year-old central defender has played nine games for Germany including two at the World Cup.