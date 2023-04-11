Dortmund extends Julian Brandt's contract through 2026

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund extended attacking midfielder Julian Brandt's contract through the end of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday after his existing deal had barely a year left to run.

Brandt is Dortmund's second-highest scorer this season with eight goals in the Bundesliga and one in the Champions League as the team challenges Bayern Munich for the German title.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said the 26-year-old Brandt, who joined Dortmund in 2019, had improved significantly at the club over the last year, praising his increased contribution when out of possession.

“We are happy that he has decided to continue to shape Borussia Dortmund's sporting future as a leading player,” Kehl said.

Brandt has made 39 appearances for Germany but has only played four games since Hansi Flick took over as coach in 2021.