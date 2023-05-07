Dortmund sends Bayern message with 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg

BERLIN — The Bundesliga isn't over yet.

Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham both scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to send a message to league leader Bayern Munich with a 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Sébastien Haller and Donyell Malen also scored as Dortmund restored the one-point gap on Bayern with three rounds of the league remaining.

Bayern, the 10-time defending champion, had stretched its lead to four points with a win over Werder Bremen on Saturday — piling the pressure on Dortmund, which lost the lead last weekend with a 1-1 draw in Bochum.

Wolfsburg hadn’t conceded at all in its previous three games, and clocked eight goals of its own in the last two.

But Adeyemi got Dortmund on its way with the opener in the 14th minute, leaping high to beat a defender to Julian Ryerson’s cross, then setting up Haller for the second in the 29th.

Inbetween the goals, Dortmund needed goalkeeper Gregor Kobel at his best to deny Patrick Wimmer in a one-on-one with Mats Hummels throwing himself in front of Jakub Kaminski from the rebound.

Kobel also produced a brilliant flying save to thwart a goal-ward effort from Kaminski before Julian Brandt set up Malen for the third goal in the 37th.

Wolfsburg ’keeper Koen Casteels deflected Bellingham’s shot onto the crossbar but the ball trickled over the line in the 54th, five minutes before Adeyemi grabbed his second.

The Germany forward missed his chance for a hat trick when he fired a penalty over the bar in the 65th, but the Dortmund fans and coach Edin Terzić tried consoling him as he went off for Gio Reyna four minutes later.

Brandt headed the ball on for Bellingham to complete the rout in the 86th.