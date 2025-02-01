SportsSoccer

10 seconds! Everton's Doucoure joins list of fastest ever scorers in the Premier League

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring during the English Premier League...

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored the fastest goal in the Premier League this season — after barely 10 seconds.

Doucoure ran directly onto a long clearance from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and took the ball into his stride before shooting low into the far corner to give Everton the lead against Leicester at Goodison Park.

The goal was timed at 10.18 seconds by the league's statistics supplier, Opta.

According to Opta, it was the earliest Everton has ever scored in the Premier League, the fourth-fastest goal in the competition's history and the quickest ever by a home player.

7.69 seconds — Shane Long (for Southampton at Watford in 2018-19 season)

9.11 seconds — Philip Billing (for Bournemouth at Arsenal in 2022-23 season)

9.82 seconds — Ledley King (for Tottenham at Bradford in 2000-01 season)

10.18 seconds — Abdoulaye Doucoure (for Everton at home to Leicester in 2024-25 season)

10.52 seconds — Alan Shearer (for Newcastle at home to Manchester City in 2002-03 season)

