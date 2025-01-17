Sebastián Driussi rejoining Argentine soccer club River Plate after four years with Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Sebastián Driussi is rejoining Argentine club River Plate after four years with Austin in Major League Soccer.
The 28-year-old Driussi scored 51 goals with 22 assists over 115 games in all competitions. He was an All-Star in 2022.
In its announcement Friday, Austin claimed it will receive a team-record transfer fee but did not announce a figure. The move opened a designated player spot.
Driussi played for River Plate from 2013-17 and then joined Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg.
He had a $4.5 million base salary last year and $6,722,500 in total compensation.
More soccer news
Reaction to the death of soccer great Denis Law, 'the hero of a generation'2m read
Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia signs with French champion PSG until 20291m read
Sebastián Driussi rejoining Argentine soccer club River Plate after four years with Austin
Monaco's season gets worse after loss at rock-bottom Montpellier in Ligue 1
Denis Law, the Manchester United and Scotland soccer great, dies at 843m read