Earthquakes, Rapids play to scoreless draw

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Daniel de Sousa Brito saved five shots in goal for San Jose as the Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Marko Ilic did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for Colorado (2-8-7), which is still in search of its first win at home this season.

The Rapids entered play having gone 6-0-5 in their last 11 home matches with San Jose (6-5-5).

Colorado has lost six straight matches in all competitions, including a club-record five in a row at home. The Rapids, however, have played a club-record 12 straight matches at home without a loss to San Jose.

The Earthquakes snapped a 15-match winless streak on the road last week with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

San Jose was trying to win two straight road matches for the first time since 2019. The Earthquakes' win over Seattle was its first clean sheet on the road since a 1-0 win over the Sounders in July of 2021.

San Jose returns home to host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Colorado travels to play Orlando City on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse, top, reacts after being run into by Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, bottom, in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

