Ecuador follows unbeaten US into U20 World Cup knockout stage

Cade Cowell of the United States, center, celebrates with his...

Cade Cowell of the United States, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match against Slovakia at the San Juan stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Friday, May 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

By The Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The United States completed a perfect group stage at the Under-20 World Cup and Ecuador joined it in the knockout stage on Friday.

The Group B-leading Americans beat Slovakia 2-0 in San Juan, and second-placed Ecuador hit Fiji 9-0 in Santiago del Estero.

The U.S. had already secured a spot in the knockout stage but finished the group stage with three wins from three games, and no goals conceded.

Cade Cowell scored before halftime from a counterattack, and Niko Tsakiris added their second in injury time.

Slovakia could still advance as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Ecuador led Fiji 4-0 by halftime, including a brace by Justin Cuero. Alan Minda also scored twice in the second half, and Cristhoper Zambrano bagged both of his in injury time.

