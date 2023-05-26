Ecuador follows unbeaten US into U20 World Cup knockout stage

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The United States completed a perfect group stage at the Under-20 World Cup and Ecuador joined it in the knockout stage on Friday.

The Group B-leading Americans beat Slovakia 2-0 in San Juan, and second-placed Ecuador hit Fiji 9-0 in Santiago del Estero.

The U.S. had already secured a spot in the knockout stage but finished the group stage with three wins from three games, and no goals conceded.

Cade Cowell scored before halftime from a counterattack, and Niko Tsakiris added their second in injury time.

Slovakia could still advance as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Ecuador led Fiji 4-0 by halftime, including a brace by Justin Cuero. Alan Minda also scored twice in the second half, and Cristhoper Zambrano bagged both of his in injury time.